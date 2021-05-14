Tom Brady Says Playing The Patriots Will Be Like Your ‘High School Friends Meeting Your College Friends’

Tom Brady is getting a shade emotional about playing the New England Patriots this upcoming season.

The Buccaneers and Patriots will play week four this season, and it’s already the most-hyped regular season game in recent memory. For proof of that fact, ticket prices are through the roof right now, and prices are the second-highest ever for a regular season sporting event in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tom Brady’s return to New England is the highest priced regular season NFL game on the secondary market of all time…and it’s not even close https://t.co/hPMC5rKR4k — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 13, 2021

How does Brady feel about playing the team he won six Super Bowls with prior to joining the Bucs? He had an interesting metaphor.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion said it’s like when your high school friends meet your college buddies.

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends ???? https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

Damn, Brady is really trying to make sure this situation is as emotional as possible October third, isn’t he?

There might not be a dry eye in the house when he takes the field wearing a different uniform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Also, I’m curious as to how most people interpret this metaphor and how Brady is applying it. I can only speak for myself, but I would say the people I met after high school have remained much closer to me, outside of two or three high school individuals.

Aren’t people almost always closer to their college friends than kids they went to high school with? High school ends, you all get split up all over the country and life goes on.

Again, that could just be me.

Either way, Oct. 3 is going to be an electric night.