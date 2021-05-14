TROY Industries Leaving Massachusetts For Tennessee

West Springfield, Mass. – May 13, 2021 – TROY Industries announced it will relocate its headquarters and manufacturing plant from West Springfield, Massachusetts, to Clarksville, Tennessee. The five-year, $7.2 million investment will begin this June.

TROY is known worldwide as the foremost specialist in reliable, innovative, top-quality small arms components, accessories and complete weapon upgrades. The company, built by Steve Troy, Jr., is one of America’s largest suppliers of OEM small arms accessories, with a wide ranging and highly satisfied customer base of military and law enforcement personnel.

TROY projects it will offer 75 new jobs in the Montgomery County area. “I appreciate TROY for choosing to relocate to Tennessee and am proud to partner with this world-renowned firearms manufacturer. When companies pick Tennessee to locate or expand their operations, it is a vote of confidence to our state’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce. I thank TROY for this investment and the creation of new jobs for Tennesseans,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

U.S. Rep. Mark Green added, “I’m pleased to welcome TROY Industries to Tennessee’s 7th District. For 17 years, TROY has been a leader in the firearm accessory industry. Our welcoming business climate provides the perfect place for businesses to flourish without fear of crushing over-regulation and high taxes. I’m glad to have helped recruit TROY to bring their operations and company headquarters to Clarksville, and I look forward to watching the company’s impact creating jobs and growth in our community in the months and years ahead.”

Regarding the transition from Massachusetts to Tennessee, Steve Troy said, “While TROY has enjoyed a very successful period of growth in Massachusetts, the changing climate for firearms manufacturers in the state determined the need for our relocation to Tennessee to ensure the continued success of the company. We are excited to begin this new venture and appreciate all the support we have already received from Rep. Mark Green, Gov. Bill Lee and the state of Tennessee in making this relocation possible.”