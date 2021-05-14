Udonis Haslem Gets Ejected Minutes After Entering His First Game Of The Season

Udonis Haslem’s first minutes of the season didn’t go great.

The Miami Heat forward saw his first action of the season Thursday night against the 76ers, and he only lasted for a few minutes before getting ejected.

Literally minutes after entering the game, he got into an altercation with Dwight Howard, and was promptly tossed. Watch the chaos unfold below.

Respect to Haslem. The dude doesn’t play all season, finally checks into a game and almost immediately ends up getting tossed.

The dude is a legend, and it’s not hard to see why. He just does whatever he wants, and really doesn’t care.

Udonis Haslem checked into his first game of the season. He was then ejected after just three minutes of game time. pic.twitter.com/aXCCLWZzmJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 14, 2021

I guess when you’re a multi-millionaire at the age of 40 with multiple rings on your fingers, you just don’t give a damn anymore.

Also, this is just an incredible stat from SportsCenter. Haslem is the oldest player in two decades to get tossed!

40-year-old Udonis Haslem is the oldest NBA player over the last 20 seasons to get ejected from a game. pic.twitter.com/kejxqsrVPS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 14, 2021

Never change, Udonis! Never change!