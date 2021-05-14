‘A Woman That’s Deeply Unwell’: Ocasio-Cortez Says Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Perceptions Of Reality’ Are Questionable

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the Washington Post Friday that she believed Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is “deeply unwell” and has questionable “perceptions of reality.”

When a reporter asked Ocasio-Cortez about Greene, who challenged her to a debate on the Green New Deal in April, the representative said that other members of the House of Representatives were concerned about Greene and that she needed to be evaluated by a professional.

“I mean, this is a woman that’s deeply unwell,” Ocasio-Cortez told a reporter. “And clearly needs some help. And her, kind of, fixation, has lasted for several years now.” (RELATED: ‘Beyond The Pale’: Nancy Pelosi Wants Ethics Committee To Look Into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Verbal Assault’ On Ocasio-Cortez)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Marjorie Taylor Greene: “This is a woman that’s deeply unwell and clearly needs some help. … At this point, I think, the depth of that un-wellness has raised concerns for other members. … I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality.” pic.twitter.com/hNDYuWj6Di — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 14, 2021

“You know, it’s, at this point I think the depth of that unwellness has raised concerns for other members as well,” the representative continued. “And so, you know, I think that this is an assessment that needs to be made by a proper professional.”

The reporter pointed out that Greene said that she wouldn’t stop debating Ocasio-Cortez and challenging her on her ideas.

“Yeah, you know, it’s – she does keep discussing this but it’s not a thing. And so I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality.”

Another reporter asked if Ocasio-Cortez had any previous conversations with Greene.

“I mean, a couple of weeks ago, she pushed me on the floor of the house. But other than that, no. This is just kind of out of nowhere.”