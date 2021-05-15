This Wireless HD Endoscopic Camera Is On Sale For Over 60% Off

Endoscope cameras aren’t just for the medical profession. While it is true they are most commonly known as a tool doctors use to find issues inside your body, they have practical uses for those not in the medical field, and this wireless HD endoscope camera is the right choice.

Whether you’re trying to find a clog inside a drain or a leak inside the engine of your car, an endoscope camera is a perfect tool. It works for any inspection or DYI project where your eyes can’t see without a little bit of assistance. And this camera provides that extra set of eyes that you need.

While there are plenty of endoscope cameras on the market, this one stands apart for its ability to work with Android 2.3 and later, iPhone IOS 6.0 and later, Windows-based PCs and Macs. Without needing a cable or extra adapter, it can connect with your phone, tablet, or laptop via WiFi once you download the camera’s app.

There are three adjustable resolutions on the camera that features a 2MO CMOS HD camera. It is mounted on the end of a flexible 16.5-foot cable to give you more control over the direction it goes. And with eight adjustable LED lights, you’ll get the best view of whatever you’re looking for. The lights work wonders in dark locations like drains and inside engine parts.

You’ll also get a hook, magnet, and mirror to aid in the viewing process.

Don’t worry about the camera seeming too technical for a layperson to use; it really couldn’t be any easier. Just scan the QR code in the menu to download the app, connect your device via WiFi to the endoscope, open the app and live video will appear on your screen.

This wireless HD endoscope camera normally runs $129, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $49.99, a massive savings of 61 percent.

Prices subject to change.

