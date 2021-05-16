Brad Marchand Signs A Stick For A Young Fan Hit By A Puck

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand pulled off a classy move Saturday night for a young kid.

Prior to the 3-2 loss to the Capitals, a young fan in the stands was hit by a puck during warmups, and Marchand didn't let her go home empty handed.

He signed a stick for her and had somebody give it to her. Watch the awesome moment below.

Pregame a puck struck a young Caps fan in the crowd. She battled through (warrior), but Marchand made sure she got a signed stick. Awesome moment. pic.twitter.com/rDnAoNn2fU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2021

This is the kind of stuff that we love to see from pro athletes. Obviously, getting hit by a puck isn’t an experience anyone wants to go through.

Hockey pucks are heavy, and they can hurt like all hell when you get hit.

Yet, if you’re going to get drilled, you might as well leave the arena with a signed stick. At the very least, you have a great story to tell everyone.

Props to Marchand for taking care of this young fan after she was unfortunately hit by a puck.