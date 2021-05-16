‘I Never Get Asked About This’: Dan Crenshaw Says People Care About Skyrocketing Gas Prices, Not Liz Cheney

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw explained that the American people don’t care about the Liz Cheney drama, they care more about things such as the skyrocketing gas prices and inflation.

Crenshaw explained during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he felt the whole situation with Liz Cheney being voted out of her leadership position with the GOP House was drama, clarifying that he felt that a lot of people were getting increasingly frustrated with her because “she kept demanding that everybody else start apologizing.”

“She refuses to apologize, which is fine, I don’t think she should. But, then she demands that everyone else does,” he said, pointing out that House Republicans held a vote in February on whether to keep Cheney in her position, to which she won “overwhelmingly.”

Prior to the secret ballot vote, Cheney had reportedly told the House Republican conference that she was not going to apologize for her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Crenshaw explained that he felt that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was trying to stress the point in his recent letter on May 10 to recall Cheney from her position that “there is disagreement,” but that they need to move on and talk “about the things that American people actually care about.” (RELATED: ‘Need To Make A Change’: GOP Leader McCarthy Sends Letter To Republicans Saying There Will Be Vote To Replace Cheney)

“This is not the subject that I’m asked about,” Crenshaw explained. “I get asked about why is there rising inflation, why is there a border crisis, what is going on in the middle east, why can’t we get gas, what is happening to our energy infrastructure, why can’t I hire people, why are they getting paid by the government to stay at home instead of come to work? These are things that really affect people, not this internal drama.”