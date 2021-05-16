‘You Can’t Be A Rubber Stamp’: Michigan Republican Says He’s Not Scared To Oppose Trump

Republican Michigan Rep. Fred Upton said during a Sunday interview that he’s not afraid to oppose former President Donald Trump, explaining that “you can’t be a rubber stamp.”

“We only win by addition, not subtraction. I was a supporter of [Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney]. I have gotten to know her over the last number of months for sure,” Upton said during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Dana Bash.

“You are not going to win elections unless you have that big tent. So I was very disappointed about what we did,” Upton said, explaining how he felt about Cheney’s recent ousting from her leadership position.(RELATED: Michigan County GOP Censures Fred Upton For Voting To Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committee Spot)

“I have never been afraid to be for or against a particular president regardless of party and trying to get things done,” he continued, adding that “you can’t be a rubber stamp.”

Following the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, several Republicans broke with their party to vote for the impeachment of Trump, blaming him for inciting the violence that took place at the Capitol.

Among the Republicans who voted for impeachment were Upton and Cheney, along with Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Washington Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler, New York Rep. John Katko, Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer, South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice, and California Rep. David Valadao.