REVIEW: Taylor Sheridan’s New Movie ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Is A Very Fun Ride

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is a very fun ride.

Taylor Sheridan’s newest movie hit HBO Max Friday, and I didn’t waste much time before firing it up. Folks, it’s a very enjoyable film. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, is it on the same level as “Wind River,” “Yellowstone,” “Sicario” or “Hell or High Water”? The answer to that is no, but it’s still damn good.

The plot revolves around two assassins hunting down a boy in the backdrop of a massive forest fire in Montana.

From the very opening of the film, the adrenaline was cranked up to 100 as the assassins attempted to kill this kid.

Aidan Gillen, who starred in “Game of Thrones” for several seasons, might have been the best part of the movie. Similar to his time on “GoT,” the man is insanely menacing.

So, while “Those Who Wish Me Dead” certainly isn’t Sheridan’s best work, it’s 100% worth your time if you’re looking for an energetic and heart-racing journey.

You can check it out today on HBO Max.