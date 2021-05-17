’60 Minutes’ Runs Incredible Segment On The Military’s Contact With UFOs

“60 Minutes” ran an incredible segment Sunday night about the military and UFOs.

UFOs are all the rage these days, and the conversations about them have gone from being comical or taboo to being incredibly mainstream.

In fact, UFOs are so mainstream at this point that “60 Minutes” did a very serious segment with the pilots who have seen them and the military people responsible for identifying them.

To put it as simply as possible, nobody seems to have any idea at all what the hell is going on. Watch the awesome segment from the Sunday night show below.

How can you watch this footage and not be absolutely stunned? It’s not possible. We’re talking about highly-skilled Navy pilots who are blown away by what they’re seeing.

As “60 Minutes” pointed out, there seem to be three reasonable explanations: advanced military technology that is highly-classified, tech from our enemies or legit aliens.

Obviously, the first option is the best option. There’s no positive outcomes for options two and three.

Maybe I’m too much of a simpleton, but why don’t we just shoot a few of these things down and find out what happens?

That to me makes me think option one is very likely. If it’s our own gear, our top military guys aren’t going to want it blown out of the sky. If it’s option two or three, then we need to know about it and we need to put it down.

