Protester Outside Abortion Clinic Returns Fire, Defends Attacked Woman

A protester outside an abortion facility shot at a man who fired his gun at a woman walking into an abortion facility in San Antonio on Saturday morning, KSAT 12 reported.

The protester had a concealed carry license and used his handgun to defend the woman from her perpetrator, KSAT 12 reported. The perpetrator ran off and dropped his firearm as soon as the protester intervened, according to KSAT 12. (RELATED: Gas Station Customer Brings A Gun To A Knife Robbery, Gets Free Breakfast)

Investigators found the firearm and did not report any injuries, according to KSAT 12. It’s unclear if the perpetrator has any injuries, according to KSAT 12.

“It is still under investigation,” San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Christopher Ramos told KSAT 12. “You have a right to defend somebody else. He did something a reasonable person would do. He saw someone engaged in a shooting and so he went and stepped in and intervened and stopped that shooting from occurring.”

The incident occurred at the 7400 block of John Smith Drive, near Wurzbach and Babcock roads, KSAT 12 reported. Police said the perpetrator and victim know each other and that it was a domestic violence attack, according to KSAT 12. Police are still canvassing the area, KSAT 12 reported.

The man reportedly hid in the trunk of a car before shooting at the woman.