Adam Sandler Plays In A Random Pick-Up Basketball Game

Adam Sander enjoyed some pick-up basketball in a video circulating Instagram.

In a video shared by Barstool Sports, the Hollywood star and comedy legend was wearing a polo shirt while playing in a very random game.

In case you aren’t already visualizing how funny the situation was, just wait until you see the video. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports)

I love everything about this video. There’s something just naturally hysterical about Sandler rolling up to the court like it’s no big deal at all.

He’s so casual about the entire situation that he’s literally wearing a colored shirt and shorts that don’t even appear to fit. It might legit be the same shirt as the one he’s wearing in the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

I’m not hating at all. In fact, I think the fact that he’s vibing like a 50-year-old who just popped in at the YMCA is awesome.

The dude is 100% all-casual and I’m here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

Now, did he exactly jump off of the page to me as a great baller? No, but that’s not really the point. The dude was still trying to get buckets with the common men and that’s awesome.