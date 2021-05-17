Biden Issues Dark Prediction For Unvaccinated Americans, Warns They’ll ‘End Up Paying The Price’

President Joe Biden said Monday that Americans who chose to not receive the coronavirus vaccine will “end up paying the price” for their decision.

The president said that coronavirus deaths were down 81% to the lowest level since April of 2020, but warned that the progress could be “reversed” if people don’t get vaccinated, Fox News reported.

“I can’t promise that it will continue this way,” Biden warned. “We know there will be advances and setbacks and we know that many flareups could occur. But if the unvaccinated get vaccinated, they’ll protect themselves and other unvaccinated people around them.” (RELATED: ‘The Choice Is Yours’: In Line With CDC’s Mask Guidance, Biden Gives Americans An Ultimatum On Vaccines)

He added that if people chose not to get the vaccine, “states with low vaccination rates may see those rates, may see this progress, reversed.”

“Ultimately, those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price,” the president said. “The vaccinated will continue to be protected against serve illnesses, but others may not be if you’re not vaccinated.”

The president said that Tuesday’s vaccination numbers will show that 60% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. He emphasized his goal of getting 70% of Americans to take at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. (RELATED: Vaccine Passports Would Hurt Minorities The Most, Data Shows)

He also announced that the administration plans to send an additional 20 million doses of the vaccine overseas by the end of June, bringing the total number of vaccines sent overseas by the U.S. to 80 million. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki praised the administration’s plan, saying that America is sending “the most doses donated by any country in the world by five times.”

“We need to help fight the disease around the world to keep us safe here at home and to do the right thing and help the other people,” Biden said. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do. It’s the strong thing to do.”