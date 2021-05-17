A ‘Full’ Camp Randall Is The ‘Goal’ For Wisconsin In The Fall

The Wisconsin Badgers are still hoping for 100% attendance at Camp Randall this fall.

The Badgers haven’t made it a secret that we intend to have a packed stadium in the fall as the coronavirus pandemic winds down, and the updated CDC guidelines for vaccinated people have amped up the athletic department. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

UW deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “It was like a celebration … I don’t know that much has changed with our inability to predict where the world is going to be in September. But we’ve been hard at work developing our plan for Camp Randall, as well as our other venues. A full stadium is our goal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

What I’m about to say might trigger the people still hiding in their basements, but I really don’t care. The time for restricting stadium capacity ended a long time ago.

Access to the vaccine is plentiful, people are responsible for their own decisions and it’s time to get back to normal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

If you want to take the risk of attending a football game, then the risk is on you. It’s your choice, but the choice should be there.

As a person who graduated from Wisconsin and stays in contact with people there, it will be 100% unacceptable if we have anything less than complete and total capacity week one against Penn State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

The war is nearly over and the good guys won. Now, let’s sell out some stadiums in the fall!