Trump To Headline North Carolina GOP Convention This Summer

Former President Donald Trump will be making a stop in North Carolina this summer for the state’s GOP convention.

Trump will head to Greenville, North Carolina, on June 5 to headline the event in a key battleground state ahead of 2022. He carried the state in 2016 and 2020, and both the vacated seat of Republican Sen. Richard Burr and the governor’s mansion will be up for grabs in the upcoming midterms.

“We are honored to welcome President Trump to our convention as the Republican Party launches our campaign to retake Congress and the Senate in the 2022 midterms,” state GOP chair Michael Whatley told The News & Observer. (RELATED: Black Lieutenant Governor Criticizes Local News Outlet For Depicting Republicans As KKK Members)

I look forward to welcoming President Trump back to eastern NC for the @NCGOP Convention! #ncpol https://t.co/whGBcao6AM — Dr. Greg Murphy (@GregMurphyMD) May 17, 2021

Burr, who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial following the Capitol riot, was censured by the state party for doing so. He will be retiring from Congress when his current term ends in 2022.

There’s been some speculation that Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara will run for the vacated Senate seat. Other candidates who have already jumped into the hotly-contested GOP primary include former Rep. Mark Walker, former Gov. Pat McCrory and current Rep. Ted Budd. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis narrowly won reelection in 2020 by just under two points.

Trump is expected to resume holding his rally events starting in the summer. He won’t be the only high-profile speaker at the NCGOP convention, though — Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is also scheduled to appear.