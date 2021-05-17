Fenway Park To Open To Full Capacity In Time For Memorial Day Weekend

Boston Red Sox announced on Monday that Fenway Park would be open for 100 percent full capacity for fans in time for Memorial Day weekend.

"Thank you, @MassGovernor, for your leadership in allowing us to safely open Fenway Park," a tweet from the Major League Baseball club in Massachusetts. The post was noted by Fox News.

The post included a quote from the Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy about the change in policy since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“A year ago, the governor and his team set forth a roadmap for the safe reopening of the commonwealth,” the post read. “It is because of the administration’s steadfast leadership and intentional planning that we are now able to lift restrictions and limits put into place over 15 months ago to keep our community safe.”

A second post from the Boston club included a thank you to the city's mayor.

“We are thankful to @MayorKimJaney for the opportunity to welcome fans home,” it read.

“Can’t wait to welcome you home!” a final tweet from the Red Sox read, along with a link about where fans can get tickets.

The outlet noted, the club will be one of the first MLB teams to play to a full house. The Texas Rangers played to a packed 100% capacity stadium for its home opener and the Atlanta Braves were the first baseball team to go to full capacity full-time on May 7.

Other clubs like the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Washington Nationals, and Arizona Diamondbacks, have all announced plans to go to full capacity following COVID-19 restrictions.