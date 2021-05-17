17-Year-Old Found Dead After Going Missing. Police Launch Investigation

An investigation into the death of an Illinois teen who initially went missing was launched Saturday after the teen’s body was found following an “extensive search,” according to authorities.

The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was “found [Saturday] after an extensive search.”

“The investigation is still ongoing but at this stage there are no indications of foul play,” Sheboygan Police Department stated. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Body Of Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found In Woods, Police Say)

“The family would like to thank the many people who contributed to the search,” the department continued. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts as they are grieving.”

TMJ4 reported that the Sheboygan Police Department’s K9 team, drone team, and the town fire department searched for Horvat with help from town locals. Citizens helping with the search found Horvat’s body Sunday, according to WBAY.

#FirstAlert: Sheboygan Police say there’s no indication of foul play, but add they are still investigating the death of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat. https://t.co/PtnxvHXnqF — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) May 16, 2021

Horvat was last seen around 2:o0 a.m. on Saturday, Fox 6 reported. No other details about Horvat’s disappearance or death have been released.