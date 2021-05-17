‘Advocate For Throwing Jews Into The Sea’: Israel Slams Bella Hadid For Attending Pro-Palestinian March

Israel slammed Bella Hadid after video surfaced of the supermodel attending a pro-Palestine march and advocating “for throwing Jews into the sea.”

“When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,” a tweet from the State of Israel’s official Twitter account read. The post was noted by Fox News on Monday. (RELATED: ‘My Country Is At War’: Gal Gadot Posts Heartbreaking Message Amid Israel-Palestinian Conflict)

“This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue,” the tweet added. “This should be a human issue. Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack.”

The post included a screenshot of the 24-year-old model at the pro-Palestine protest event held in New York City wearing a traditional dress, a Keffiyeh and a face mask, the outlet noted. The video and pictures were shared by Hadid on her Instagram Live post from the march amid the Israeli-Palestine conflict, CNN reported.

The week of attacks reportedly left 201 Palestinian’s dead according to Gaza health officials, with 10 people killed in Israel, the Hill reported. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Apologizes After Facing Backlash Over Snap Deemed Rude To Arab Countries)

The caption next to the model’s post on social media read, “The way my heart feels.. To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place… it feels whole ! We are a rare breed!! “It’s free Palestine til Palestine is free!!! P.S. The Palestinian drip is real #FreePalestine.”

A second post from the state of Israel read, “For those of you who don’t know, ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ is a phrase used by those who call for the elimination of Israel (from the river to the sea….).”

Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian.