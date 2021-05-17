‘See A Shrink’: Jesse Watters Wants To Know Why Prince Harry Is Talking So Much

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked his cohosts on “The Five” why Prince Harry continued to do so many interviews.

Watters responded Monday to Harry’s assertion that the free speech protections Americans enjoy were under the First Amendment were “bonkers,” arguing that he should start saying no to an interview or two. (RELATED: ‘Still Not A Believer In Liberal Media Bias?’: Jesse Watters Mocks Press Corps For ‘Gushing’ Over Psaki)

WATCH:

“Prince Harry is not a fan of the First Amendment in America,” Juan Williams began, noting that Harry had complained on a recent podcast about just how many loopholes and exceptions could be found to justify free speech.

“I don’t want to go down the First Amendment road. One thing that I don’t understand. But you can find a loophole in anything. You capitalize or exploit what is not said rather than what is said. I don’t understand it. It’s bonkers,” Harry told “Armchair Expert” podcast host Dax Shepard.

“So Jesse, you think he has some anger issues with the press? Maybe understandably. His mother was fleeing the Paparazzi when she died, right?” Williams asked.

“Well, if he thinks the First Amendment is bonkers, wait till he hears about the Second one,” Watters joked, prompting laughter from his cohosts.

“Is he a member of the Royal family? I didn’t think Royals were allowed to complain,” Watters continued. “Nobody else in his family complains about anything except the climate, I guess. Why is he talking so much? Keep it inside a little bit. See a shrink. Don’t do every interview. He’s like Fauci. He did a Dax Shepard podcast? He was just on Oprah. You can say no to Dax Shepard’s podcast. My God.”

Watters went on to mock Harry for claiming that he had never learned about the United States Constitution in school, saying that American schools taught bout Great Britain.

Williams turned the same question to cohost Greg Gutfeld, who said he did not believe he could top Watters’ assessment. “The guy claims that he hates the press and Paparazzi. So I know what I’ll do. I’ll move to Hollywood with a fame-hungry actress. That is not fleeing Paparazzi. They know exactly what they’re doing,” Gutfeld replied. “He kind of looks — I think — to his defense, he’s describing the First Amendment as an oddity that is unique to America, the same way we look at British teeth.”