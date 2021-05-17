Jimbo Fisher Doubles Down On Saying The Aggies Will Beat Alabama, Says A&M Has ‘To Learn To Beat Them’

Jimbo Fisher is doing everything possible to give Alabama some motivational material.

The Texas A&M football coach went mega-viral after he was recorded saying that he was going to beat Alabama and Nick Saban’s “ass.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

1955 audio from Jimbo Fisher speech to Houston TD Club: https://t.co/GDCYvUwA01 pic.twitter.com/sCgG3RX7WJ — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 5, 2021

Well, in case anyone thought he might have learned from his mistake, Fisher has now doubled down. According to @TexAgs, the coach of the Aggies expanded on his comments and said, “Heck yes I think we’re going to beat them. That’s why we’re here. They’re the standard right now, but we have to learn to beat them.”

Asked about his comments last week about beating Alabama, Fisher says: “Heck yes I think we’re going to beat them. That’s why we’re here. They’re the standard right now, but we have to learn to beat them.” — TexAgs (@TexAgs) May 13, 2021

So, I guess Jimbo Fisher really wants to get lit up this season when the Crimson Tide and Aggies take the field.

This is going to get ugly at this rate. Fisher has stepped in it, and he probably knows it. At the same time, he can’t exactly admit the Aggies aren’t even close to beating Alabama.

“In golf?” *laughs* “Is that what he was talking about? In football? ???? Nick Saban’s response when I asked him about Jimbo Fisher’s “beat his a$$” comment. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Zm9iMLQTAZ — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) May 7, 2021

The Crimson Tide have outscored A&M 144-75 in the past three games. I think that number more or less tells fans the whole story.

The 2021 Alabama/A&M game is now required viewing, and it might be a straight up massacre after these recent comments. Pray for Fisher. He’s going to need all the help he can get.