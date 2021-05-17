Can A Republican Win In California? Kevin Faulconer Challenges Newson In Recall Election

Former Mayor of San Diego and Republican candidate for governor of California Kevin Faulconer joined the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura to discuss his proposed tax plan that his campaign calls the “largest middle class tax cut in state history.”

Faulconer is one of several Republican candidates set to challenge California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom after enough signatures were verified to trigger a recall election. Faulconer’s tax policy will end state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000.

The proposed tax plan will also end state income tax on military retirement pay for veterans in the state. “What Californians are looking for is a governor who can actually bring in real solutions unlike this one that we have now,” Faulconer told the Daily Caller.

“Californians are voting with their feet and leaving for other states.”(RELATED : Gov. Gavin Newsom Announces California Will Eliminate Traffic Debt For Low-Income People Owed Since 2015)

California is set to lose a House seat for the first time in state history after 182,000 moved out in 2020.

Faulconer’s new tax plan aims to keep middle-class families from leaving the state.

“I am going to focus on lowering our tax burden, reducing homelessness throughout the state like I did in San Diego,” Faulconer said. A poll conducted by UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that Faulconer was in the lead among Republicans challenging Newsom.

