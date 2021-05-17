‘Brought To The Breaking Point’: California Republican Blames Newsom For Residents Fleeing The State

Republican California State Assemblymen Kevin Kiley joined the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura to discuss the housing crisis in the state as a record number residents move out.

A March poll showed that one of the main reason Californians are considering leaving the state is housing affordability.

“California needs to take steps to increase the available supply,” Kiley told the Daily Caller about the current housing shortage in the state. The Golden state ranks last in cost of living, a main factor that is driving people away.

California saw a decline in population for the first time in the state’s history according to the recent census count. California was facing numerous issues like homeless, housing costs and taxes before the pandemic only accelerated these problems for Californians.

The recent census count showed that 182,000 people moved out of the state of California in 2020. “We need to make our state a more desirable place to live and to allow people to enjoy a better quality of life here,” said Kiley.”He has brought our state in that long-term decline in a total free fall especially during the COVID-19 era.”

Last year Kiley and two other Republican lawmakers filed a suit against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom that claimed the governor could not create legislation in times of emergency. A county superior judge sided with the Republican lawmakers but a California appeals court overturned the ruling earlier this month.(RELATED : Can A Republican Win In California? Kevin Faulconer Challenges Newson In Recall Election)

