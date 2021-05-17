Kwame Brown Shreds Gilbert Arenas In Response To Criticism Of His NBA Career

Kwame Brown doesn’t want to hear criticism about his NBA career.

His former Washington Wizards teammate Gilbert Arenas recently spoke with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on the "All the Smoke" podcast about how the former number one pick never met expectations, and pretty much said Michael Jordan ruined Brown's confidence.

Gilbert Arenas on Kwame Brown pic.twitter.com/zKL3GhM181 — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 17, 2021

Well, that really pissed Brown off and the former Wizards and Lakers center unleashed an all-time ruthless rant.

“Stephen Jackson, maybe you can put that motherf**king blunt out and pull those pants up on your ass and put that rag down and act like a grown ass man instead of a little ass boy,” Brown said early in the video.

He later targeted Arenas, and claimed that he is the “whitest black boy” he’s “ever known.” Watch the rant below. It’s truly incredible.

Kwame Brown has a message for Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/Q5qub7cp3Y — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2021

Do we think Kwame Brown and Arenas are going to be meeting up anytime soon for a few beers to catch up on the past?

I think the answer to that is a firm no. I think it’s safe to say the former number one overall pick wants nothing to do with these guys.

Also, I feel like everyone forgets that Kwame Brown made his money and stuck around in the NBA for a very long time.

Sure, he wasn’t the star everyone expected, but the dude didn’t wash out in a few years.

He played for more than a decade in the league and earned north of $63 million. By literally any metric, that’s a successful NBA career. Take it easy on the guy! Clearly, he doesn’t want to hear it.

H/T: BroBible