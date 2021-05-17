‘Mare Of Easttown’ Is The Best Show On TV Right Now

“Mare of Easttown” is hands down the best show on TV at the moment.

For those of you who already aren’t watching, the show with Kate Winslet follows a small town detective investigating the murder of one young woman and two others who have disappeared. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Sunday, the fifth episode of “Mare of Easttown” aired, and it was absolutely electric. Not only was it electric, but it was the most heart-racing episode of television that I’ve seen in a very long time.

I was glued to the edge of my seat for the final 15 minutes. The ending of the episode gave me so much anxiety that it honestly felt like four hours.

The tension, suspense, acting and everything else about “Mare of Easttown” is just phenomenal. I know there aren’t a ton of great shows out right now as we wait for several other hits to return, but this HBO limited series is hands down the best show on TV at the moment.

Winslet and Evan Peters are both unreal, and I can’t stress enough how insane the ending of the fifth episode was.

Outside of the “Yellowstone” season three finale, it’s probably the best episode of TV that I’ve seen in the past year.

If you haven’t already started watching, you can find all the episodes that are out on HBO Max. Trust me when I say you won’t regret starting “Mare of Easttown.” Prepare for a riveting and explosive ride.