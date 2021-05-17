‘Physically Hold Down The Women’: Michael Moore Attacks Kavanaugh And Barrett Over SCOTUS Decision To Hear Abortion Case

Michael Moore attacked Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanugh and Amy Barrett over SCOTUS decision to hear Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade.

“Gilead’s Supreme Court today began the process that will soon order forced childbirth for any and all women who become pregnant,” the 67-year-old filmmaker captioned his post on Instagram on Monday. The post included a reference to the the fictional totalitarian government of Gilead in the hit TV show “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“No word yet on whether Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett have volunteered to physically hold down the women as they are forced to give birth,” he added.

Moore’s post included three pictures, one of the woman of Gilead facing a large cross in a setting that looked very similar to the view of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It also included the fictional dystopian country flag logo and the American flag. (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘F**k Hope, Seriously, F**k Hope,’ Trump Will Be ‘The Last President’)

It comes as the top court announced it would hear the case of Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, CNBC reported. The case involves a law passed in 2018 that bars abortions after 15 weeks with limited exceptions. (RELATED: Michael Moore: ‘Trump–You Know Exactly What You’re Doing’ With Anti-Media Rhetoric)

The outlet noted, the abortion law was blocked by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The current Supreme Court precedent, says that states may not ban abortions that occur prior to fetal viability, generally around 22 weeks or later.