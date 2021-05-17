NFL Says Fully Vaccinated Players And Staff Don’t Have To Wear Masks

The NFL announced that fully vaccinated players and staff don’t have to wear face masks at team facilities following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the National Football League told all 32 teams that the league and the NFL Players Association made the move to drop the masks after consulting with their medical and scientific experts, Fox News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: The NFL Regular Season Will Officially Expand To 17 Games)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

“We expect additional modifications will be made to the protocols consistent with CDC guidelines reflecting the greatly reduced risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals,” the memo read. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those players and staff who have yet to get the vaccine, the memo said they must continue to wear face masks until they get it.

A short time later, the New Orleans Saints announced it would not require fans to provide some kind of vaccination proof before entering the Superdome stadium for games, shutting down a tweet suggesting otherwise.

The New Orleans Saints have no intention of requiring that our fans provide any confirmation of a COVID vaccination to attend our games. However, we do encourage our fans to get vaccinated. https://t.co/kEpg9WXH9Q — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 14, 2021

“The New Orleans Saints have no intention of requiring that our fans provide any confirmation of a COVID vaccination to attend our games,” the team said. “However, we do encourage our fans to get vaccinated.”

Forbes recently reported that the Buffalo Bills team will require fans to be fully vaccinated and carry an Excelsior Pass, New York State’s electronic COVID-19 passport, to get into games.