Parler Relaunching On Apple Store After Previous Removal

Parler announced on Monday that the social media site will be available on the Apple App Store.

Apple had agreed to allow Parler back on the Apple App Store last month after the company made changes to the social media platform, according to The Hill. The extent of the changes to Parler is currently unclear.

JUST IN: Parler to relaunch in Apple store https://t.co/O00oeuJytz pic.twitter.com/IRSuIRKEUo — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2021

“Parler has and will always be a place where people can engage in the free exchange of ideas in the full spirit of the First Amendment,” interim Parler CEO Mark Meckler said in a statement, according to The Hill. “The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple’s concerns without compromising our core mission.”

Meckler suggested that some of the content on Parler would be limited on the iOS app but available through apps on other platforms, The Hill reported.

Apple removed Parler from its App Store on Jan. 9 after it accused the social media site of not doing enough to moderate content after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Parler was removed from Apple’s App Store just hours after Google removed the program from its Play Store. (RELATED: Apple Yanks Parler From App Store Despite Trending At No. 1)

Parler was also relaunched on Amazon Web Services on Feb. 15 after it was removed following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.