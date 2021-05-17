Capitol Riot Suspect Placed Under House Arrest After Killing Mountain Lion With Gun He Wasn’t Supposed To Have

A Colorado man charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was ordered into home arrest Friday after violating a pretrial release condition by possessing a firearm and killing a mountain lion.

Patrick Montgomery, 48, of Littleton, Colorado, was arrested Jan. 17 on ten charges stemming from his participation in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to the Washington Post.

Montgomery was later released on a number of pretrial conditions, including a prohibition on firearm possession, and federal prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday calling for Montgomery’s detainment for the violation of those conditions, KCNC-TV reported. The motion was approved Friday by a U.S. District Court judge in Washington, D.C., requiring Montgomery to turn himself in until 2 p.m. Monday.

UPDATE: Court orders US Capitol riot defendant Patrick Montgomery of Colorado into *home detention* and bans Montgomery from possessing firearm ……. after the “mountain lion” allegation ==> https://t.co/dUP1F1tTCZ — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 17, 2021

The defendant used a .357 magnum handgun “to shoot a mountain lion at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW)” on March 31. Montgomery then notified a CPW officer, who ran a mandatory background check on the defendant, revealing “that he is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm,” according to the Wednesday motion.

“Montgomery was convicted of Robbery in 1996 and appears to have been sentenced to a six-year prison term for the crime,” the document reads.

The late March incident was not the first one where Montgomery violated his pretrial release conditions. Two months earlier, he had contacted a CPW officer, asking to seal a bobcat that he illegally hunted.

“Montgomery admitted … that he and his dogs pursued the bobcat for approximately 11 miles and his dogs killed the bobcat, which violates local law.” the Wednesday motion read. “Montgomery knocked it out of the tree with a slingshot. Neither the use of a slingshot nor allowing dogs to kill a bobcat is legal in Colorado.”

This incident resulted in Montgomery receiving a citation and getting charged with two offenses for the unlawful taking of the bobcat. However, his status of a convicted felon had not been yet discovered by the CPW administration at the time.

The court ruled to revoke the defendant’s pretrial release Friday but noted that the government and defense had reached an agreement on new pretrial conditions which are short of detention, according to the Friday court document. (RELATED: Judge Denies Bail For Two Rioters Charged For Attacking Officer Sicknick At The Capitol Riot)

Under the new conditions, Montgomery will be in a “24-hour-a-day lock-down at his residence” and subjected to GPS monitoring. Additionally, firearms and hunting prohibitions will be imposed on the defendant.

No further hearings on the case are scheduled as of now.