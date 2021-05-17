Self-Defense: 5 Life-Saving Tools That Will Keep You Safe In The Face Of Danger

Having a way to defend yourself from external threats is an extremely valuable asset in this day and age. If you’re an adult who is seeking to protect yourself or your family from the dangers that lurk around us, look no further. From pepper spray to stun guns, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled five must-have self-defense gadgets that will keep you safe in times of uncertainty. You’re definitely going to want to check them out below:

This self-defense tool comes with a keychain ring, so you can take it with you on any adventure. This gadget is made from 100% aluminum alloy, making it an absolute necessity for every adult who seeks to protect themselves. It is small and concealable, which are highly desired qualities for self-defense tools. Plus, it can be used by men, women, and teenagers alike. Everyone deserves to have some way to protect themselves from unknown threats and this tool is the perfect solution!

Most pepper spray cans you find in the store are rather small and don’t contain enough spray to provide long-lasting protection. If you’re looking for a pepper spray can that will provide you and your family with a sense of calm and security, stop the search. You’ve found your new favorite self-defense product. This Guard Dog Pepper Spray canister is 24oz, making it twice or even three times the amount of your typical pepper spray bottle. It’s equipped with maximum police strength spray. Thus, an attacker will likely back off once you use this weapon. Store it in the back of your car or in your home to protect the ones you love.

Every Salt Self Defense Kit includes a pepper spray gun, 10 pepper practice rounds, 10 additional pepper spray rounds, one pepper magazine, and a how-to guide. Salt’s pepper spray is military-grade and you do not need any licenses to own this non-lethal self-defense weapon. This gun can shoot up to 150 feet compared to the typical six or seven-foot range of your common pepper spray gun.

Since many young people do not have the maturity to handle pepper spray or stun guns, it’s still important they have a way to protect themselves in the face of danger. When activated this tool will let out 130 decibels of loud ringing, scaring any predators and attracting bystander attention. It requires no special skill to operate and can be hooked onto any backpack, keyring, purse, you name it.

This personal defense weapon is a multifunctional tool made from aircraft-grade aluminum alloy. This device acts as a flashlight, a stun gun, and a glass breaker. If you find yourself out at night often or are just feeling like you should have extra protection with you, look no further.

