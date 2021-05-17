Massive Yacht Crushes Concrete Wall In Viral Video

A guy steering a yacht had a very bad time in a viral video making the rounds online.

In an Instagram video shared by @drunkpeopledoingthings (via @charterwithchristos), a massive yacht hit a concrete wall on the water, and the video is painful to watch. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Take a look below. It’s going to make you cringe. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drunk People Doing Things (@drunkpeopledoingthings)

The funniest part of that video is the fact the guy with the docking fender honestly thought that one singular piece was going to save the yacht. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

To his credit, he was hustling, but it was for nothing. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It was also a painfully slow situation to watch unfold. I mean, you could see it coming from so far off, and nobody stopped the situation. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

At least in “Step Brothers,” they were busy filming a music video when they lost control of the situation.

If you find yourself in control of a gigantic yacht, you damn sure better make sure you know how to steer it. Those things aren’t cheap, and I’m guessing people who own huge yachts aren’t the kind of people who like hearing excuses.

Still, that’s one of the funniest videos I’ve seen in a long time.