Biden Pitches $4 Trillion Spending Plans And Refocusing US Auto Industry Around Electric Vehicles

President Joe Biden pitched his $4 trillion spending plans and his push to refocus the American auto industry around electric vehicles during a Tuesday visit to a Ford factory in Michigan.

Biden’s spending plans include the American Jobs Plan (AJP) and American Families Plan (AFP), which total more than $4 trillion in spending and touch virtually every aspect of American society. Biden pushed his plans for the auto industry in particular during his Tuesday visit to a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, arguing that electric vehicles are the future and the U.S. must lead in their production.

“The future of the auto industry is electric — there’s no turning back,” Biden said in Michigan after touring Ford’s electric vehicle production facility. https://t.co/pNY1Qu3mOq pic.twitter.com/4g3J4FDP8d — POLITICO (@politico) May 18, 2021

The Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, where Biden visited, produces Ford’s new F-150 lightning pickup, an electric vehicle. (RELATED: Biden Seems To Yet Again Ignore Bipartisan Compromise To Join The Left On Infrastructure)

WATCH: President Biden test drives the new, electric Ford F-150 Lightning https://t.co/gK6hdJGby5 pic.twitter.com/Lg0WM2Tf18 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 18, 2021

Biden’s AJP will cost an estimated $2.25 trillion and the AFP will cost $1.8 trillion. Neither have been formally introduced to Congress as legislation, but they will come just months after the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib attended the event and spoke to Biden briefly before he arrived to the factory. Tlaib has been aggressively vocal in her support of Palestinians amid the recent escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza. Biden has assured that Israel enjoys his administration’s “unwavering support,” while Tlaib has referred to Irsrael as an apartheid occupier.

Biden appeared to address her concerns during his speech, despite not visiting Michigan to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I admire your concern for so many other people. And it’s my from my heart, I pray that your grand-mom and family are well — I promise I’m going to do everything to see that they are in the West Bank,” he said during the event.