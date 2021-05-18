Biden: Reporter Can’t Ask Israel Question ‘Unless You Get In Front Of The Car As I Step On It’

President Joe Biden reportedly test drove an F-150 Lightning, Ford’s new all-electric truck, on Tuesday.

Biden made a visit to one of Ford’s driving courses and test-drove the new electric truck with Secret Service tailing him, according to CNN.

Biden eventually pulled up to the waiting press corps, saying, “This sucker’s quick.” When he was asked if he would buy one of the trucks, he responded that he would, adding that the truck went from zero to 60 miles per hour in approximately 4.4 seconds. This appears to be information he was not supposed to share, according to CNN. (RELATED: President Biden Has Phone Calls With Abbas, Netanyahu Amid Gaza Fighting)

“Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away, since it’s so important?” one reporter asked.

“No, you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it,” Biden responded. After inciting a few laughs, Biden said “I’m only teasing” and took off again across the course.

Reporter: “Mr. President, can I ask you a quick question on Israel before you drive away since it’s so important?” Pres. Biden: “No, you can’t. Not unless you get in front of the car as I step on it.” pic.twitter.com/6rpODERf1d — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 18, 2021

Protests in Dearborn, Michigan, took place over the weekend and into Tuesday over Biden’s trip to the city and in support of Palestinians in Gaza in light of the ongoing violence between Hamas and Israel, according to The Detroit Free Press. Dearborn currently has one of the largest Arab-American populations in the country.

This stop was reportedly part of a tour to promote Ford’s new pickup truck as well as Biden’s infrastructure proposal, according to CNN.