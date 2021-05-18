Pub Auctions Off First Pint Poured In Over A Year For $1,065

A pub in Britain had the idea to auction off the first pint poured inside the bar in over a year and it went for more than one thousand dollars.

It went down at the Packhorse pub in England where bidding for the first pint started on Ebay with the auction set to end before the pub was set to officially open for the first time since coronavirus pandemic struck, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reported. It was noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

The winning pint ended up going for £755, which the outlet noted is equivalent to $1,065. It is reportedly Britain’s most expensive pint of beer ever sold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It was reportedly made by Olivia and Isabelle Cundy, who purchased a pint of Birra Moretti. The proceeds of the sale will be donated to the Dorothy House Hospice Care and the Mountain Way, a charity that specializes in helping military personnel dealing with PTSD.

It comes as the country announced plans to reopen cautiously amid the pandemic.

“We are keeping the spread of the variant first identified in India under close observation and taking swift action where infection rates are rising,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared. “I urge everyone to be cautious and take responsibility when enjoying new freedoms today in order to keep the virus at bay.”