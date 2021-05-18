Derrick Lewis Reportedly Knocks Out Man Who Allegedly Tried To Break Into His Vehicle

UFC star Derrick Lewis reportedly knocked out a man who attempted to break into his vehicle.

In an Instagram post shared by Lewis, who is one of the best fighters on the planet, a man could be seen being hauled away by police with his head wrapped up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The UFC superstar captioned the post, “Mofo pick right/wrong car to break into. HE’S OK.”

Lewis later told Ariel Helwani that he knocked out the identified suspect after he noticed him trying to get into his SUV and then the cops scooped him up.

Derrick Lewis tells me he noticed a man trying to break into his SUV this morning. He knocked the man out. The police then apprehended him. I believe the correct thing to say here is, “he’s ok.”https://t.co/3IVUFKlQBL — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 18, 2021

This is the definition of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. You try to break into the vehicle of a monster of a human, and you might find yourself getting lit up.

That’s simply the nature of the beast. You mess with the wrong person and you could find yourself in a world of trouble.

That’s exactly what happened here.

Imagine trying to jack a guy’s SUV, and then turning around to see one of the most dangerous humans on the planet standing there.

You’re going to be in for a very bad time!

If you decide to allegedly engage in criminal activity, then you might find yourself on the business end of a dude’s fists. Lesson learned!