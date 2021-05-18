Fans Of This Classic Jack Black Movie Just Found Out 2 Of The Child Actors Are Now Dating

Fans of the classic Jack Black movie “School of Rock” are freaking out after they found out two of the child actors of the film are now dating.

The two stars of the 2003 movie, Caitlin Hale, who played singer Marta, and Angelo Massagli, who played security guard Frankie, lit up social media after a fan of the movie shared news about the two dating on a video on TikTok, the “Today” show reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Jack Black Compares Trump To Charlie Sheen ‘On Crack’)

“FRANKIE AND MARTA FROM SCHOOL OF ROCK ARE A COUPLE?!” the fan wrote in the clip in which she shared a couple sweet pictures of Hale and Massagli as adults with their arms around each other.

And fans were quick to jump into the comments section and react to the news.

“BRB I’m actually crying because this is so cute,” one person wrote.

“It honestly makes sense … He was the muscle and she was one of the singers. I love it. I ship it,” another wrote.

“Now THIS is a spin-off movie that needs to happen,” another person shared.

The outlet noted, that Caitlin and Angelo appear to have been dating for at least a couple years judging by the pictures on their Instagram accounts. (RELATED: ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Expected To Make More Than $40 Million During Its Debut Weekend)

For those that might have missed it, the Jack Black movie is truly a classic. It’s about an out of work hopeful rockstar who ends up pretending to be his roommate, Dewey Finn, and takes a gig as a substitute teacher at a private elementary school. He ends up teaching the kids about music and life and turns his class into a one of a kind rock band.

