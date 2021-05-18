Fox News Dominates Cable News Ratings For 13th Straight Week

Fox News dominated cable news for the 13th straight week in a row, according to Neilson Media Research ratings reviewed by the Daily Caller.

For the week of May 10th through May 16th, Fox was the highest-rated cable news channel with an average of more than 1.3 million viewers. MSNBC was the second-highest rated channel with around 910,000 viewers, and CNN came in third with around 660,000 viewers. For the primetime hours of 8:00 – 11:00 PM EST, Fox was also the highest-rated channel with approximately 2.3 million viewers. MSNBC had 1.54 million viewers during primetime and CNN had around 930,000 viewers.

For the 25 to 54 age demographic, Fox News also dominated with an average of 221,000 viewers. CNN had around 154,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, and MSNBC had 105,000 viewers in that demographic. (RELATED: Fox News Racks Up The Ratings: Sets New Record For Election Night Coverage)

Fox News show “Gutfeld!” ranking high in late-night ratings https://t.co/QPjNnfBQ48 pic.twitter.com/K3cbcc61WB — The Hill (@thehill) May 18, 2021

Tucker Carlson Tonight, which airs at 8:00 PM EST on Fox News, was the highest-rated cable news program with 3.2 million viewers for the week of May 10th. Sean Hannity, whose Fox News show airs at 9:00 PM EST, had 2.7 million viewers – more viewers than the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC and Chris Cuomo’s show on CNN, which also air at 9:00 EST.

Four of the week’s top five shows were on Fox News. Tucker Carlson Tonight came in first, The Five was second, Hannity came in third, The Rachel Maddow Show came in fourth and The Ingraham Angle was fifth, according to AdWeek’s TVNewser.

Compared to the same week in 2020 – which had a constant news cycle about former President Donald Trump and the coronavirus pandemic – all networks saw a major drop in viewers. Fox News lost 33% of its total prime time audience and 31% of its total viewers compared to 2020. CNN lost 38% of prime time viewers and 40% of all viewers, and MSNBC lost 28% of prime time viewers and 31% of all viewers.