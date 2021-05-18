Editorial

Kwame Brown Sings A Song About Matt Barnes’ Ex-Wife Dating Derek Fisher

Kwame Brown (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NotScTop10plays/status/1394462145916678161)

Kwame Brown is doing his best to nuke all of his critics.

Brown has been feuding with Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes ever since he was criticized on the “All the Smoke” podcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Barnes addressed the issue Monday on ESPN, and more or less doubled down by saying he understands why Brown gets mocked so much.

Well, as you can imagine, the former number one overall pick didn’t take kindly to Barnes continuing to take shots, and proceeded to stream himself singing a song about Barnes’ ex-wife Gloria Govan.

His ex-wife Glovia very infamously dated Barnes’ former teammate Derek Fisher, and he allegedly drove to confront him.

Watch this insane song below.

Honestly, what an absolute content king Kwame Brown has become over the past few days, and that song was also a bit of a banger.

Him stating Barnes should be stealing women like Drake because they have a similar skin color is such an outrageous take that you have to just laugh.

Generally, I don’t care one bit about NBA feuds, but I’m more than here for this one. Kwame Brown is quickly becoming an internet legend for all the right reasons. Go off, good sir!

