Kwame Brown Sings A Song About Matt Barnes’ Ex-Wife Dating Derek Fisher

Kwame Brown is doing his best to nuke all of his critics.

Brown has been feuding with Gilbert Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes ever since he was criticized on the “All the Smoke” podcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kwame Brown going off pic.twitter.com/Z237VKFNJh — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 17, 2021

Well, Barnes addressed the issue Monday on ESPN, and more or less doubled down by saying he understands why Brown gets mocked so much.

“Good luck bro” – @Matt_Barnes22 on Kwame Brown and the, um, criticisms Kwame levied over the weekend at him, Stephen Jackson and Gilbert Arenas. pic.twitter.com/MvEeoRQFF0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 18, 2021

Well, as you can imagine, the former number one overall pick didn’t take kindly to Barnes continuing to take shots, and proceeded to stream himself singing a song about Barnes’ ex-wife Gloria Govan.

His ex-wife Glovia very infamously dated Barnes’ former teammate Derek Fisher, and he allegedly drove to confront him.

Watch this insane song below.

Kwame Brown going at Matt Barnes again pic.twitter.com/m4iWtuggW1 — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 18, 2021

Honestly, what an absolute content king Kwame Brown has become over the past few days, and that song was also a bit of a banger.

Him stating Barnes should be stealing women like Drake because they have a similar skin color is such an outrageous take that you have to just laugh.

Gilbert Arenas on Kwame Brown pic.twitter.com/zKL3GhM181 — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 17, 2021

Generally, I don’t care one bit about NBA feuds, but I’m more than here for this one. Kwame Brown is quickly becoming an internet legend for all the right reasons. Go off, good sir!

H/T: BroBible