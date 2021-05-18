Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child

Model Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her first child Tuesday on her social media accounts.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” Campbell wrote. “There is no greater love.”

Campbell, 50, has been open about her desire to have children one day throughout the years. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Sadie Robertson Gives Birth To Her First Child)

“I’d love to have kids,” Campbell told Vogue magazine in 2018. “I don’t discount anything in life. I love kids and always will.”

“When I’m around children, I become a child myself,” she added. “That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose.”

Campbell told the Evening Standard in 2017 she could have kids when she wanted due to science.

“I think about having children all the time,” Campbell said. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”