Sen. Raphael Warnock Says Graduates Need To Guide Country ‘Out Of COVID-1619’ In Speech

Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock told a group of college graduates they need to do their part to get the U.S. out of “COVID-1619” in a commencement speech Saturday reviewed by the Daily Caller.

During the speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Warnock mentioned systemic racism, saying it is built into America’s healthcare system. He compared COVID-19 to the 1619 project, which has been criticized by experts for repeated historical inaccuracies and teaches America’s “true founding” was when the first slaves were brought over and makes slavery the main focus of American history.

“May this be the class that’s going to set new standards for how we deliver care people and reach people who have been traditionally marginalized and forgotten about in our healthcare system making sure everyone has great access to health care no matter what they look like, where they live, or how much money they have,” Warnock said.

“May this be the class that is going to keep fighting to reverse and dismantle the disparities in our healthcare system born out of deeply rooted systemic racism. Go forth. Don’t just how to make our way out of COVID-19, teach us how to make our way out of COVID-1619.,” Warnock added.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave a virtual commencement speech on Sunday, where he said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed “the undeniable effects of racism” in the U.S. (RELATED: Fauci Says COVID-19 Showed The ‘Undeniable Effects Of Racism’)

“Many members of minority groups have a much greater risk of COVID-19 often because of the nature of the jobs that many of them have as essential workers,” Fauci said. (RELATED: University Paid Author Of Debunked 1619 Project $25,000 For Virtual Speaking Event)

“When people of color get infected with SARS-CoV-2, they more likely will develop a severe consequence of the infection, and this is because minorities in general have a greater incidence and prevalence of underlying comorbid medical conditions, including hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes and obesity that lead to a multifold increase in hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, compared with the general population,” Fauci said. “Now, very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants. Almost all relate to the social determinants of health.”

The Daily Caller contacted Warnock’s office about his COVID-1619 comment to which they did not immediately respond.