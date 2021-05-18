Suspect Arrested After Water Gun Fight Turns Into Real Gunfire, Fatally Wounding Participant In Park

Sean Allen, a 20-year-old Georgia man, was arrested Monday for murder when a water gun fight turned into real gunfire.

The gunfight occurred May 7 after children playing with water guns and water balloons turned physical, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

#BREAKING: An arrest has been made in a water gun fight that turned into a real deadly shootout at a Fayette County park earlier this month. https://t.co/3ysd4JYxZH — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) May 18, 2021

“A group of youths were participating in a water gun and balloon game when a physical altercation erupted,” Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “The altercation rapidly escalated as those fighting began exchanging gunfire.” (RELATED: This High School Girl Had A Water Gun On Campus. Now She Is EXPELLED FOR A YEAR)

Daquan Rueben Gillett was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. A second victim fled the scene and was later dropped off at another nearby hospital.

“What happened here was truly sad and unfortunate,” said Keith L. Brown, the head of the Kings of Kenwood Mentorship Group, reports WSB-TV. “This was an isolated incident. It’s not like that in Kenwood park.”

Witnesses were interviewed and surveillance video was used to piece together the events from the fatal water gun fight.

Allen was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault for killing Gillett, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced in another Facebook post.