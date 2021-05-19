Brandon Tanev Drops Brock Nelson With A Massive Hit

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev had a huge hit during a Tuesday night win over the Islanders.

During the first period of the 2-1 playoff win, Tanev dropped New York Islanders player Brock Nelson with an awesome hit.

Nelson was literally sent airborne from the hit. Watch the awesome hockey moment below.

My friends, that’s simply an incredible hockey hit, and there’s no other way to put it. Add in the fact it happened in the playoff and it’s a little extra special.

It’s also a great reminder that you have to keep your head on a swivel at all times in the NHL. If you don’t, Tanev might take it off.

Brandon Tanev is a mad man, but in the best possible way. pic.twitter.com/s4EsqYi6yz — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 19, 2021

There’s seriously nothing like a great hit in the NHL. There was nothing dirty about this hit from Tanev.

He saw his window of opportunity and took it to drop Nelson.

brandon tanev quote of the night pic.twitter.com/eN0b8HGxym — ego (@notmalkinego) May 19, 2021

Hopefully, fans get several more hits like this down the stretch as teams battle it out for the Stanley Cup! I can’t wait!