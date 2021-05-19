Bryce Hall Gets Destroyed During Press Conference For His Boxing Match Against Austin McBroom

Bryce Hall was humiliated during a Tuesday boxing press conference.

During the press conference for the TikTok star’s upcoming June 12 fight against Austin McBroom, he appeared to launch himself at his opponent and all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the chaos unfold below.

Brawl breaks out between Austin Mcbroom and Bryce Hall at the YouTubers vs TikTokers press conference. pic.twitter.com/vqkG7lXRwk — YouTube Boxing ???? (@Youtube_Boxing_) May 18, 2021

I don’t know much about Bryce Hall, but you just have to feel bad for this clown. The boxing match itself isn’t the embarrassing part.

It’s the fact he tried to start a fight during a press conference, and then was rag-dolled by a YouTube star.

I can’t imagine how humiliating it must be to get destroyed by a YouTube kid.

I mean, do we even have to have this June 12th boxing match? Hall just got lit up in front of the entire country. I’m pretty sure we know what the outcome is going to be.

You just have to feel bad for some of these social media fools. Clearly, they’re just very insecure people because no normal person would behave this way.

What the fuck is he doing ???????????? pic.twitter.com/MabDVUpoYm — Tequila® (@Doomslayer_KJM) May 18, 2021

Do better. Do much better.