Chris Rock Rips Cancel Culture, Says People Are ‘Scared To’ Speak

Chris Rock isn’t a fan of cancel culture.

Right now, cancel culture and the debate surrounding the stupidity of the movement is amplified ever since Joe Rogan said the woke mob will outlaw straight white men speaking. Now, Rock has touched on cancel culture's impact on comedy, and he's not impressed.

The legendary comedian said the following about cancel culture impacting comedy during a recent interview on “The Breakfast Club,” according to BroBible:

I see a lot unfunny comedians, I see unfunny TV shows, I see unfunny award shows, I see unfunny movies ’cause no one’s — everybody’s scared to, like, you know, make a move. You know, that’s not a place to be. We should have the right to fail. Because failure is a part of art. You know what I mean? It’s the ultimate cancel, but now you got a place where people are scared to talk, that’s not — especially in America — you’re scared to talk, but that’s what people want, you gotta make adjustments and, you know, let’s do it.

You can watch the full interview below.

We need more and more people like Rock and Rogan speaking out about the stupidity of the current climate we find ourselves in.

I’ve covered it on two of my past episodes, and we all need to understand how dumb cancel culture is. You simply can’t give an inch.

You know who really shouldn’t ever give an inch to cancel culture? Comedians. It’s the job of comedians to push the limits. It’s the job of comedians to make people uncomfortable.

Take Dave Chapppelle for example. That man is maybe the funniest man on the planet, he speaks about stuff that is relevant and important and he also covers uncomfortable subjects. He told an audience to their faces that Jussie Smollett was a liar.

Should comedians just no longer be allowed to push the limits because some losers might not like it? Here’s a reality check. The people who complain about comedy don’t buy tickets to shows or movies anyways.

Their opinion is meaningless. It means nothing to anyone actually producing content or buying it! Stop giving them credibility!

Props to Chris Rock for speaking out. Now, we just need a lot more people to do the same.