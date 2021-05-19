Demi Lovato Says She’s Changing Pronouns, Is Now ‘Non-Binary’

Musician Demi Lovato revealed she now identifies as “non-binary” Wednesday on Twitter.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato said.

This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work,” she continued. “I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Reveals She’s ‘Queer’ After She ‘Hooked Up With A Girl’)

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones,” Lovato continued. “Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way.”

Lovato has been open about her journey and sexuality.

She revealed in March that she is pansexual.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off,” Lovato said at the time.

The musician said she is attracted to men, women and “anything” in between during a recent appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.