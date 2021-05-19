‘They Only Go After Donald Trump’: Trump Releases Lengthy Statement Blasting Investigation Against His Organization

Former President Donald Trump released a lengthy statement Wednesday, blasting the New York attorney general’s criminal investigation into the Trump Organization.

“I have just learned, through leaks in the mainstream media, that after being under investigation from the time I came down the escalator 5 ½ years ago … the Democrat New York Attorney General has ‘informed’ my organization that their ‘investigation’ is no longer just a civil matter but also potentially a ‘criminal’ investigation working with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” the former president said in the over 900-word statement.

The message was one of the longest written statements released by the former president since leaving the White House.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime. But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here,” Trump continued.

On Tuesday, New York attorney general Letitia James’ office announced that the Trump Organization is facing a criminal investigation in addition to the ongoing civil probe that began in 2019.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” New York Attorney General spokesman Fabien Levy said.

“No President has been treated the way I have,” former President Trump added in his statement.

“With all of the crime and corruption you read about with others, nothing happens, they only go after Donald Trump,” Trump’s statement read, adding, “the Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me.” (RELATED: Trump Says Jan. 6 Commission Is ‘Democrat Trap’ Unless Portland, Minneapolis Riots Are Also Studied)

Trump went on to criticize the high crime rates in New York City, as well as the “unprotected” southern border, accusing Democrats of another “partisan Witch Hunt.”

“If these prosecutors focused on real issues, crime would be obliterated, and New York would be great and free again!” Trump concluded.