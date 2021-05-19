Footage Shows Wild End To High-Speed Police Chase Involving 5 Juveniles

A high-speed police car chase in Florida ended with a rollover crash Monday morning and temporarily closed a section of Interstate 95 during rush hour.

Police arrested the five juveniles inside the pursued vehicle after it flipped over, WTVJ-TV reported.

The five suspects were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries following the incident. Other motorists injured during the car chase have also been taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, according to WTVJ-TV (RELATED: Tiger Woods Reportedly Thought He Was In Florida After Terrifying Roll-Over Car Crash)

At least four other automobiles got damaged during the pursuit Monday morning, WSVN-TV reported.

Police officers told WTVJ-TV that they received a call around 7 a.m. reporting a burglary in Miami-Dade County after the five juvenile suspects attempted to steal a car from a garage belonging to a house in the area.

When cops spotted the stolen SUV and tried to stop the five juvenile suspects, they fled, reportedly hitting a bicyclist, who incurred non-life-threatening injuries, WTVJ-TV reported. Police then chased after the SUV until a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter entered the scene, according to WTVJ-TV.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers spotted the vehicle entering entered I-95 southbound around 8 a.m., the outlets reported. As an FHP trooper chased after the five suspects, they reportedly sped in and out of traffic before losing control, smacking another vehicle, and eventually rolling over. Other vehicles were also involved in the car crash, according to WTVJ-TV.

Sharon Glueck, one of the motorists whose cars were struck by the suspects, described to WSVN-TV that the incident occurred in a “matter of seconds.”

“I felt a hit from the side, then I felt I was spun around, and the next thing I knew I was stopped,” she said. “I saw something, there was a car over there that was hit and then I saw the police car in front of me and then the car that had been overturned with the teenagers in it.”

FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes told WTVJ-TV that they “were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries, and that no other vehicles were involved than the ones that were involved in the crash.”

Due to the crash, all southbound lanes of I-95 were closed to traffic until later in the day.