Watch The Full Trailer For ‘Friends: The Reunion’

HBO Max has dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming “Friends” special.

The streaming service shared the full trailer Wednesday for "Friends: The Reunion," and it looks like it's going to be outstanding.

Before I say anything to ruin it for you, give it a watch below.

As I noted a few days ago, “Friends: The Reunion” isn’t meant to be a reboot of the classic hit show. Not at all.

It’s a standalone episode for HBO Max that’s more of a walk down memory lane than anything else. As you can see from the preview, that’s clearly going to be the case.

There are very few shows where I think a reunion episode works. In fact, the only one that really sticks out to me in the comedy world is “The Office.” Overall, “Justified,” and “Game of Thrones” would also be cool.

Most shows overstay their welcome on TV, and people are just done with them by the time they stop airing. Friends went out at a solid time in 2004.

Now, fans will get to come together with the final cast to take a look back at all the great memories.

Make sure to check it out May 27 on HBO Max. It looks like it’s going to be great.