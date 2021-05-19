Democratic Candidate Is Set To Challenge Governor Gavin Newsom In Recall Election

Democratic candidate for governor of California, Kevin Paffrath, 29, joined the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura to discuss his campaign and proposed policies.

Paffrath is an investor and real estate broker with 1.6 million subscribers on his Youtube channel,’Meet Kevin,’ where he teaches finance.

Paffrath lives in Ventura with his family and if elected would become California’s youngest governor in the state’s history.

“It’s really what has happened to California in these last 20 years and the face of that is Gavin Newsom,” said Paffrath.”California is falling apart and the basis of my run is everyone is leaving.

“Paffrath says he was considering to move Florida to escape the traffic, homelessness, and state income taxes in California, but has decided to stay and run for governor to fix these issues. (RELATED : ‘Brought To The Breaking Point’: California Republican Blames Newsom For Residents Fleeing The State)

Paffrath announced his run for governor on his Youtube channel with a 31-minute video detailing his proposed policy in a 20-part plan. “California is a disaster,” he said.

Housing costs and shortages are some of the main factors causing Californians to move out of state. In 2020, 182,000 people moved out of California resulting in the state losing a House seat for the first time in history. Paffrath is 26th candidate to run in the recall election and will be the first Democrat to challenge Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

