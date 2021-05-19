23 House Republicans Demand Reinstatement Of Space Force Commander Fired For Criticizing Marxism

House Republicans sent a letter to the Pentagon on Wednesday urging them to reinstate Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Lohmeier, the Space Force commanding officer who was relieved from duty over his criticisms of Marxism and Critical Race Theory in the U.S. military.

Led by Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn, the letter is addressed to acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth and Chief of Space Operations John W. Raymond.

“We call on you to reinstate Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier immediately … Whether you agree with him or not,” the letter, signed by 23 Republicans, said.

“[N]o rational American can review his level-headed critique of the critical race theory … and conclude that his comments on that subject deserve relief of command,” the letter continued.

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.



In addition to demanding the reinstatement, the letter also takes issue overall with an “increasingly politicized environment” and adoption of critical race theory-based diversity practices in the U.S. military.

It also cites many examples of politically charged comments made by other senior military leaders while in uniform that were never punished in the same way as Lt. Col. Lohmeier, including the attacks of several senior military leaders against Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson from earlier this year. “The sole difference seems to be the ideological content of his remarks,” the letter says. Lt. Col. Lohemier was relieved from command of the 11th Space Warning Squadron last Friday after he expressed his concern that Marxist ideologies are becoming prevalent in the U.S. military while appearing on a podcast to promote his recently self-published book. “This decision was based on public comments made by Lt. Col. Lohmeier in a recent podcast. Lt. Gen. Whiting has initiated a Command Directed Investigation on whether these comments constituted prohibited partisan political activity,” a Space Force spokesperson said at the time. Lohmeier responded at the time in a statement to Military.com, saying that his intent was never to engage in partisan politics, but inform the public about the increased polarization in the U.S. military. (RELATED: Space Force Refuses To Specify Why Commander Was Fired Over Podcast Appearance) “I am growing increasingly concerned about the proliferation of training and discussions rooted in critical race theory throughout the Department of Defense. This Marxist ideology teaches racial prejudice and collective guilt,” Rep. Lamborn said in a statement. “The fact that it would be taught and promoted in the U.S. military is deeply disturbing … Lieutenant Colonel Lohmeier listened to the Secretary of Defense and stood up against extremism on the left. He should be praised for his courage.”

