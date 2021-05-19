Kevin Pillar’s Face Looks Incredibly Painful After Being Hit By A Pitch

Kevin Pillar’s face is busted up after being hit by a pitch.

The New York Mets player took a pitch to the face Monday night during a game against the Braves, and it was one of the scariest moments in recent MLB memory.

Scary moment here for Kevin Pillar. pic.twitter.com/ry76F8dQ3e — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 18, 2021

In a photo tweeted Tuesday night by Barstool Sports, Pillar was addressing the media and his face was in rough shape.

Both of his eyes were black and blue and his nose was clearly busted up. Take a look below.

Kevin Pillar is a bad motherfucker @GottaBelievePod pic.twitter.com/IbpKRKQQll — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 18, 2021

I seriously don’t understand how Pillar isn’t in the hospital right now. I don’t get how he’s up and talking.

Look at that dude’s face! He took a pitch to his nose and eyes and just kept it moving. It’s truly incredible.

Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner ???????????????? — Kevin Pillar (@KPILLAR4) May 18, 2021

I think I speak for most of us when I say that there’s zero chance we’d be talking to the media a day after getting drilled by a ball from an MLB pitcher.

He was able to walk off the field under his own power pic.twitter.com/Ok8F9vd9T6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 18, 2021

Hopefully, he’s eventually able to bounce back to 100% sooner than later. Clearly, he’s one tough dude.