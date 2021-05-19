Editorial

Kevin Pillar’s Face Looks Incredibly Painful After Being Hit By A Pitch

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 17: Kevin Pillar #11 of the New York Mets takes a moment as his nose bleeds after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kevin Pillar’s face is busted up after being hit by a pitch.

The New York Mets player took a pitch to the face Monday night during a game against the Braves, and it was one of the scariest moments in recent MLB memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a photo tweeted Tuesday night by Barstool Sports, Pillar was addressing the media and his face was in rough shape.

Both of his eyes were black and blue and his nose was clearly busted up. Take a look below.

I seriously don’t understand how Pillar isn’t in the hospital right now. I don’t get how he’s up and talking.

Look at that dude’s face! He took a pitch to his nose and eyes and just kept it moving. It’s truly incredible.

I think I speak for most of us when I say that there’s zero chance we’d be talking to the media a day after getting drilled by a ball from an MLB pitcher.

Hopefully, he’s eventually able to bounce back to 100% sooner than later. Clearly, he’s one tough dude.